Deathloop: PC System Requirements

The full release of Deathloop is only days away as it comes out on Tuesday 14th September 2021 and we have all the PC system specifications following them being officially confirmed.

PC System Specifications are crucial for games as they help players get the best graphics in order to make their games run as smoothly as possible.

The upcoming first-person action-adventure game developed by Arkane Studios sees players control an assassin who is stuck in a never ending time loop.

Gamers love a campaign, and this one has somewhat of a unique angle, so it will be very interesting to see whether it succeeds or not.

PC System Specifications Confirmed for Deathloop

It is great to see that the system specifications for Deathloop have been confirmed a few days before release. This helps players have their PC’s set up exactly as they need to be in order to play Deathloop as soon as they get their hands on the copy.

Here are the system specifications for Deathloop:

Minimum Specifications:1080P/30 FPS with Low Settings

OS : 64 bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor : Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory : 12 GB

Graphics : Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

DirectX : Version 12

Storage : 30 GB available space (HDD)

Recommended Specifications: 1080P/60 FPS with High Settings

OS : 64 bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor : Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Memory : 16 GB

Graphics : Nvidia RTX 2060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5700 (8GB)

DirectX : Version 12

Storage : 30 GB available space (SSD)

Ultra 4K Specifications 4K/60 FPS with Ultra Settings

OS: 64 bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor : Intel Core i9-10900K @ 3.70GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

Memory : 16 GB system RAM

Graphics : Nvidia RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16GB)

DirectX : Version 12

Storage : 30 GB available space (SSD)

Hopefully these details will help you get the best out of Deathloop and if there are any changes, we will update this page as soon as possible.

