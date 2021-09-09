Call of Duty Vanguard: New Combat Pacing Feature Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Vanguard is a matter of weeks away and the gaming community will be over the moon to hear about the combat pacing filter being introduced.

Many are already very excited about the World War II game and a lot of this is due to how good the footage released by the developers has looked.

Many, including famous streamers like NickMercs, were very happy to hear that the release of Vanguard would mean a whole new Warzone map would be released.

New Combat Pacing Filter Coming To Call of Duty Vanguard

Many tuned into the multiplayer reveal that was on Tuesday 7th September 2021. The Call of Duty community have been looking back at footage over the last few days and one Twitter account spotted a great feature coming to the game.



TheMW2Ghost showed an image on social media of a new filter players can use to tailor game modes to their liking.



This new feature is called Combat Pacing, and it will excite those who love small multiplayer maps with non-stop action.



Combat Pacing basically defines how many players will be in the match. There are four different types of Combat Pacing and they are:

All

Tactical

Assault

Blitz

Blitz Combat Pacing targets extremely high action and chaotic combat, and sounds like the most fun to use.



This is a very exciting addition to the Call of Duty franchise and the fact that there are four different modes in Combat Pacing is great because it means you can tailor the game to the way you play and your needs.



Hopefully we see lots of new little features added into the game and if so then we could be in for one of the best Call of Duty games since the franchise was created.



Enter the September Giveaway to win a PS5





You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News