The fallout from the dramatic scenes in Nice last month continues.

One of the most intense rivalries in French football, a meeting between Les Aiglons and Marseille was abandoned after crowd trouble sparked by Dimitri Payet throwing a bottle back into the crowd led to bedlam.

Indeed, fans were seen storming down to the pitch and fights broke out, forcing the away players off and leaving the game unfinished.

As a result, Ligue 1 have docked Nice two points for failing to control their fans, while Marseille physio Pablo Fernandez has been banned for the rest of the 2021-22 season, according to Goal.

Fernandez was seen punching a Nice fan in the chest which, according to Marca, resulted in the victim needing hospital attention.

Payet, meanwhile has been banned for two matches for his role in the ugly scenes, although one of those is suspended. Teammate Alvaro Gonzalez has also been hit with a suspension for provoking the home supporters.

The decision has also meant the game will be replayed although, perhaps understandably, it will be behind closed doors at a neutral venue.

"Meeting this Wednesday, the Disciplinary Commission of the LFP ruled on the incidents which occurred during the third round Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between OGC Nice and Olympique de Marseille," read a statement on the league's official website.

"After reading the investigation report in the presence of the two clubs, the Commission decided to replay the match behind closed-doors on a relocated field. In addition, two penalty points were imposed on OGC Nice, including one suspended point."

