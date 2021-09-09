Football Manager 2022: World reveal trailer released

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 has finally been announced in an official trailer that focuses on the classic underdog story.

The virtual football management sim is easily one of the most comprehensive gaming databases of its kind and has attracted the interest of real-life football clubs over the years. Recently, Everton Women forged a partnership with the series.

The developers also announced that as well as being available in the traditional PC format, Xbox players will get the opportunity to play FM22 for the second year running.

With the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo moving clubs in what has been a crazy summer transfer window, fans of the hugely successful franchise will no doubt be excited to get stuck in and start their respective managerial careers - albeit virtual.

Football Manager 2022 Trailer

Sega Europe posted the video to their official YouTube channel where they showcased some of the underdog stories from the 2021/22 campaign - showing that it is possible to be successful in their new game.

In their official press release, they said: "We’re delighted to reveal that Football Manager 2022 will debut on November 9th and will give you new ways to earn success for your club.

"We can also confirm that we’ll be returning to Xbox with FM22 Xbox Edition, following on from a successful campaign last season. Excitingly, both FM22 and FM22 Xbox Edition will be available with Xbox Game Pass™ on Day One, in a historic first for the series.

"Xbox Game Pass for PC members can enjoy the unparalleled depth and realism of FM22 while Xbox Game Pass for Console members can handle the managerial essentials from the comfort of their sofa with FM22 Xbox Edition. Both titles will be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members."

Sega also confirmed that new features will be showcased in the coming weeks. Scroll down to view the world reveal of Football Manager 2022.

