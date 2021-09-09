Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Amid all the excitement generated by Paris Saint-Germain's aggressive recruitment drive this summer, the constant talk of a potential exit for Kylian Mbappe served as a timely reminder.

Indeed, despite their standing as one of the richest clubs in Europe, their star man has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid, the traditional powerhouse of European football.

Madrid, despite their somewhat deranged insistence that the breakaway plans to form a Super League is for the good of the game, made a huge €200m bid for the forward, a player whose contract runs out next summer.

While many have predicted an eventual move to Spain, PSG naturally have other ideas.

Having brought Lionel Messi in to form a dream forward line alongside Mbappe and Neymar, the French giants are looking to keep the 22-year-old.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, they are going to extreme lengths to convince the player to remain part of their project.

Talks with Mbappe's representatives are believed to include personal messages from French president Emmanuel Macron in an attempt to convince Mbappe to reject any Spanish overtures.

Furthermore, those behind the scenes at the Parc des Princes are thought to be ready to back the former Monaco youngster's 'KM' project, an initiative that helps underprivileged children in Paris.

That particular issue is believed to be close to Mbappe's heart and there is reportedly a hope that such action will help build up a feeling of goodwill between the club and the player. Given how long his contract saga has dragged on, relations are understood to have become strained.

Certainly, it seems like PSG are willing to move heaven and earth to get Mbappe to stay. Likely to play a starring role for France at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a country with strong links to PSG, boasting the poster boy of the tournament would be another statement of intent.

