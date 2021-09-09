Aston Villa transfer news: Juventus star's agents want Premier League move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A move to Aston Villa could prove to be a better option for Juventus star Weston McKennie despite interest from Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving McKennie?

Former Schalke midfielder McKennie joined Juventus on an initial loan deal which went on to be made permanent last August.

The United States international, who has represented his country at senior level on 25 occasions, was offered to Burnley on transfer deadline day.

McKennie's availability comes following a summer of change at Juventus which saw Massimiliano Allegri return to the Italian club's hotseat in place of Andrea Pirlo, the boss who took the American to Turin but was sacked after failing to retain the Serie A title.

Spurs were also linked with McKennie last month and reports claimed a deal could be struck for less than £40million.

With McKennie failing to seal a move away before the transfer window slammed shut last week, Aston Villa are looking to negotiate a transfer in January.

What has Dean Jones said about McKennie?

Transfer guru Jones has confirmed 23-year-old McKennie's representatives are hoping to arrange a move to England after falling out of favour at Juventus.

However, Jones feels McKennie would be better off linking up with Dean Smith's Villa rather than agreeing to join Sean Dyche's Burnley.

He told GMS: "He will definitely be in demand and I think he would be keen to come to the Premier League.

"I'm not sure that Burnley is the perfect fit for him because it's a tough culture change to go from Juventus to Burnley. I'm not meaning to sound disrespectful to Burnley but I think he would ideally like to play for a bit more of an expansive team than that.

"His representatives would love to get him to the Premier League and I think it's wise that they wait for the right club rather than any opening."

How has McKennie performed this season?

McKennie has made just one appearance for Juventus this term, with that coming in the surprise defeat to Empoli last month. He was, however, forced to miss the Serie A season opener against Udinese through suspension.

Having failed to guide the United States to Gold Cup glory after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Mexico in the final last month, McKennie played the full 90 minutes as his homeland were held to a goalless draw against El Salvador in the current international break.

