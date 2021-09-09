Battlefield 2042 Beta: Release Date, How To Play And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Battlefield 2042 is the latest edition of the Electronic Arts Sports wartime franchise and the gaming community will be delighted to see leaks revealing when the Beta version of the game will be released.

The full version of the game is due to be released next month, with Battlefield 2042 the latest game that was announced at EA Play Live and it is set 21 years in the future.

The game will once again be developed by Swedish company DICE who are teaming up with EA Sports to bring gaming fans another brilliant version of the Battlefield franchise.

With the game's full release next month, the gaming community have been anxiously awaiting the beta release date and it would appear that we now have one.

Read More: Battlefield 2042: Release Date, Trailer, Leaks, Setting, PS4, And Everything You Need To Know

Battlefield 2042 Beta Release Date

A beta release gives the gaming community an insight into what the full version of the game is going to look like and also allows developers to resolve any issues on Battlefield 2042 before the games full release on 22nd October 2021.

Reliable leaker Tom Henderson revealed on his Twitter account that the beta version of Battlefield 2042 will be released on Wednesday 22nd September 2021.

EA also confirmed that they will release an Open Beta and that it will be available to players on all platforms, if you pre-order any edition of Battlefield 2042.

Henderson also leaked that there will be a behind closed doors media/creators capture event on Monday 20th September, before the media embargo lifts at 9am CEST on Wednesday 22nd September and a short time later on the same day between 10am-11am early access will go live.

Battlefield 2042: Which consoles is it available on?

EA Sports announced in their Battlefield 2042 FAQs section, that the game will launch on: “Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 consoles, along with PC on Steam, Origin, and the Epic Games store.”

EA also confirmed that Battlefield 2042 will support 128 players joining all-out war at the same time, the first time in the history of the platform this number of players have been able to compete against each other.

Enter the September Giveaway to win a PS5

With the Beta leaked date just a couple of weeks away, the gaming community haven’t got long to wait until they can see and play features of the game for the first time.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News