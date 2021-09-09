Thierry Henry is NOT the GOAT! Arsenal Fan Claims

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Thierry Henry is regarded as the greatest Premier League player of all time (GOAT) by the majority of football fans, however, Arsenal fan & leading content creator Lee Gunner claims that Thierry Henry is not even in the Premier League's Top 3!

Lee appeared on The Football Terrace this week, during a discussion about Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the League Lee claimed that Thierry Henry was not the Premier League GOAT, and that Dennis Bergkamp is!

On top of this, Lee Gunner told Terry Flewers that Eric Cantona & Gianfranco Zola were also above Henry in the pecking order of greatest. These claims saw the clip from The Football Terrace go viral and generate many responses from Arsenal & football fans.

Ryan Kavanah (@RyanKavanagh_) tweeted - "A brick wall has more sense then this man my god"

Jason @s1_jay1tweeted - "This is a horrible horrible take"

Jude @JudeAdoasi tweeted - "This is why Arsenal deserve to get relegated".

Arsenal take on Norwich City this weekend looking to score their first goal of the Premier League season, Mikel Arteta's job is under growing pressure, a win is a must for the manager.

