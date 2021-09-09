Tottenham transfer news: Spurs likely to revisit move for £50m speed demon

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dean Jones has predicted Tottenham to revisit their interest in Adama Traore in the future.

What happened with Traore this summer?

From the moment Nuno Espirito Santo replaced Jose Mourinho in late-June, Wolves players being linked to Tottenham was inevitable.

And with Gareth Bale returning to Real Madrid, Spurs' need for another wide player meant that Traore was always likely to be on that list.

However, it wasn't until the latter stages of the transfer window that Tottenham became keen on signing the Spaniard, who's made a bright start to the season despite Wolves sitting 18th in the standings.

According to the Guardian, Traore was in talks with a move to north London, but as the window progressed towards deadline day it became clear that Tottenham weren't willing to meet Wolves' £50m asking-price, which resulted in the speedster staying at Molineux.

What has Jones said about Traore?

"I think Tottenham will be back in that conversation. He tried to get him at Crystal Palace before he was the manager of Crystal Palace, that's how keen he was to sign him.

"As soon as he went to Tottenham, I heard he was trying to get him in. So, I think that's one to look out for, because Adama definitely wants to push for him."

Do Tottenham need Traore?

Despite their decline in recent years, Tottenham still have one of the best and most frightening front-threes in the Premier League on their day.

Neither Steven Bergwijn nor Lucas Moura boast the same quality as Gareth Bale, but any side with Heung Min Son and Harry Kane in it are going to be a threat.

However, with Bale now back in Madrid and Erik Lamela finally gone, Santo doesn't have much in reserve should one of his first-choice players get injured.

With that in mind, Traore would have been an excellent squad player, although given his record in the final-third, you can understand why Tottenham were reluctant to meet Wolves' £50m asking-price for a player that is far from guaranteed to be a regular starter.

