Wolves tipped to revive transfer interest in £27m Euro 2020 star

Wolverhampton Wanderers are eager to sign Portugal international Renato Sanches after missing out on the midfielder in the summer transfer window, according to Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield.

What's the latest news involving Sanches?

Bruno Lage was appointed as Wolves' new head coach in June, with the Portuguese being tasked with building on the foundations put in place by Nuno Espirito Santo prior to his exit from Molineux at the end of last season.

Lage bolstered his squad during the summer by welcoming the likes of Francisco Trincao and Hee-chan Hwang on loan deals, which include an option to buy, from Barcelona and RB Leipzig respectively.

But, with the transfer deadline approaching, Wolves were in talks to sign Sanches on loan from reigning Ligue One champions Lille.

The interest came after impressing in four appearances for Portugal at Euro 2020.

He also featured in Ligue One 23 times as Lille beat Paris Saint-Germain to the French top flight title against all odds.

Sanches' impressive performances led to Liverpool also holding an interest earlier in the window.

However, he did not fair so well when he experienced Premier League football with Swansea City in the 2017/18 season, appearing just 15 times.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Sanches?

Wolves reporter Hatfield is confident that Lage, whose side have opened the new Premier League campaign with three consecutive defeats by a one-goal margin, will make another attempt to sign Sanches in either of the next two transfer windows.

He told GMS: "I think it's one that Wolves could probably revisit either in January or next summer, depending on how his recovery has gone. I think he would suit Wolves, with the way they play, because they need energetic bodies in that midfield.

"Sanches would provide plenty of cover and he is obviously a very gifted footballer too, so I think it's one they'll revisit. I think there is certainly interest there.

"The issue is they went in so late for him, had to agree a fee and there were the injury problems as well, so I think there were too many hurdles for Wolves to cross in order to get that one done in the summer window."

How has Sanches performed this season?

Sanches has made just one appearance, on the opening day of the Ligue One campaign, as he then sustained a meniscal injury.

Lille was forced to undergo surgery after picking up the knee problem, with the club confirming he would be on the sidelines for in the region of six weeks.

