Leeds transfer news: Marcelo Bielsa's side turned down Spurs star this summer

Joe Wainman was left surprised that Leeds didn't opt to take Harry Winks on loan this summer.

What happened with Winks?

Having fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho last season, which restricted him to just nine Premier League starts for Tottenham, the midfielder looked likely to leave the club, with sporting director willing to listen to offers for the 25-year-old.

Whites reporter Phil Hay revealed that Winks was offered to Leeds on loan, but Marcelo Bielsa turned down the opportunity to bring him to south Yorkshire.

Winks has made just one injury-time appearance in the Premier League this season, with his only starts coming in the Europa Conference League, but he ended up staying at his boyhood club despite increased speculation over his future.

What did Wainman say about Winks?

Despite Winks' struggles and lack of game-time since Mauricio Pochettino's departure from Spurs almost two years ago, Wainman believes that signing him would have improved Leeds' strength in depth.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I was quite surprised to hear we turned him down because he would have improved the depth in our squad."

Could not signing Winks prove a mistake from Bielsa?

Breaking into Bielsa's starting XI would have taken some doing from Winks, especially given the fact he plays in a similar position to Kalvin Phillips.

However, Leeds aren't exactly overloaded in numbers in midfield, meaning the Tottenham man would have been a decent option for Bielsa to use either late on in games or to boost their chances in the domestic cups, something they've struggled in under the Argentine.

But with Stuart Dallas, Mateusz Klich and Phillips all fit and firing and even forgotten man Adam Forshaw now back in the frame following his recent return, Bielsa probably has enough bodies to get through to January.

Only time, and Leeds' injury list will tell whether failing to sign Winks was a mistake, but from an outsider looking in, it would have benefited the player far more than the Whites need his services.

