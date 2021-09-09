Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

At one point, something had to give.

While club vs country rows have been prevalent in the game for years, the notion of sending players across the world during a global pandemic has become of increasing concern. Indeed, in few other walks of life would that reasonably be expected of people.

Still, as it always seems to, the football world found a way of allowing their biggest stars to freely move around the world despite the differing COVID-19 protocols from country to country.

Until recently.

The Brazilian, Mexican and Paraguayan FAs have invoked a five-day ban on the players who were kept at their clubs despite being called up for the latest round of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

That ban would see the individuals miss the period 10-14th September with Liverpool being perhaps the biggest victims.

The likes of Fabinho, Alisson Becker and Roberto Firmino would miss Sunday's meeting with Leeds United, who could be missing winger Raphinha due to the same reason.

However, Sky Sports have claimed that those behind the scenes at Liverpool believe the Brazilian FA have no right to suspend their players.

There is reportedly a belief that, because of the circumstances in relation to the pandemic, there is no basis for taking such action.

As it stands, the Premier League clubs are thought to be in constant dialogue with the relevant footballing bodies in an attempt to defuse the situation.

With there being more international breaks in October and November, it will be fascinating to see how this all develops. Considering the calendar has been moved to accommodate for a winter World Cup in Qatar already, as well as the relatively close proximity to the tournament starting, these are unlikely to be the last contentious issues.

The sheer logistics involved during a pandemic are certainly up for debate. Sadly, common sense seems to be rare in football these days.

