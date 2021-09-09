Chelsea transfer news: "No doubt" Blues are targeting Championship wonderkid

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea are vying to win the race for Fulham's teenage sensation Fabio Carvalho when the transfer window reopens in January, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Carvalho?

The 19-year-old burst onto the scene last season as he made his Premier League debut against Chelsea and went on to make another three appearances in the top flight.

His promising performances, along with a goal in his first Premier League start at Southampton, led to interest from West Ham United, Leeds United, Norwich City and Portuguese side Porto last month.

Champions League holders Chelsea then became the latest club to court Carvalho with less than two weeks remaining of the transfer window.

But Fulham, who suffered relegation to the Championship last season, managed to hold on to the wonderkid as the transfer deadline passed without the youngster securing a move away from Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers suffered a blow as Carvalho turned down a new deal and Spanish giants Barcelona have entered the race for his signature after moving into the final 12 months of his contract.

However, it has been reported that Fulham are seeing positive signs as they look to tie Carvalho down to a new deal.

What has Jones said about Carvalho?

Transfer insider Jones has confirmed Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is hoping to win the race and welcome Carvalho to Stamford Bridge.

He told GMS: "There is no doubt that Chelsea are one of the clubs that are trying to find out the situation and propose something to him."

Chelsea already headed to Craven Cottage during the summer as they secured the signing of goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.

The Blues also smashed their transfer record by parting with £97.5million to seal Romelu Lukaku's return to west London, while Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has joined on a season-long loan which has the option of being made permanent.

How has Carvalho performed this season?

The teenager has made a spectacular start to the new campaign, starting all five of Fulham's Championship fixtures as they seek an immediate return to the top flight. He has also found the back of the net in the wins over Huddersfield Town, Millwall and Hull City.

An ankle injury resulted in Carvalho being forced to miss the Cottagers' League Cup second round clash with Championship rivals Birmingham City last month, but his team-mates did enough to book their place in the next phase of the competition.

