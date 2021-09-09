Man United transfer news: Key update emerges on Paul Pogba's future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones thinks that winning trophies could be the catalyst to Paul Pogba signing a new deal at Manchester United.

What happened with Pogba this summer?

According to the Mirror, Pogba turned down United's new £50m contract offer and looked set to end his second spell at Old Trafford following months of speculation.

Pogba recently entered the final 12 months of his deal, which means the Red Devils couldn't risk him leaving for free next summer.

However, despite interest from PSG, nothing materialised, which meant the French international remained a United player past the recent transfer deadline.

Pogba's ongoing situation surrounding his future hasn't affected his form on the pitch, though, with the midfielder chipping in with five assists in United's first three Premier League games, including four in the 5-1 demolition of Leeds on the opening day.

What has Jones said about Pogba's future?

Whilst Jones believes that the Frenchman isn't likely to decide any time soon, he reckons that silverware could convince the midfielder to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I wrote a few weeks ago that Pogba doesn't have any interest in signing a new deal.

"Why would he? If things are going to change and he wins stuff, there's a possibility that he stays. But he might as well see what happens in the next few months."

What are United likely to win this season?

The Europa League final defeat to Villarreal in May ensured a fourth season without a trophy for the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

However, the additions of Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo are not only likely to make United genuine Premier League contenders once again, but their strength in depth should now give them every chance of replicating Manchester City by winning the domestic trophies.

PSG and City will be fancied by many to win the famous trophy, but with the all-time top scorer in their ranks, you wouldn't bet against the Red Devils enjoying success on the European stage.

Whether Pogba signs a new deal, leaves in January or next summer, remains to be seen, but the 28-year-old won't have a better chance of adding to his trophy cabinet than this season.

