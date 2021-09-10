West Brom latest news: Development in Sam Johnstone contract talks revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sam Johnstone is certain to have a release clause inserted if he agrees terms on a new West Bromwich Albion contract, according to Express & Star reporter Luke Hatfield.

What's the latest news involving Johnstone?

After being unable to stop West Brom suffering relegation from the Premier League last season, Johnstone was expected to seal a move away from his current employers during the transfer window.

Valerien Ismael, who left the Barnsley hotseat to take charge at the Hawthorns during the summer, even confirmed he thought the goalkeeper would depart before the transfer market closed at the end of last month.

But a move away from West Brom failed to materialise after leading suitors West Ham United pulled out of the race and signed Paris Saint-Germain shot-stopper Alphonse Areola having seen a £10million bid for Johnstone rejected in July.

Johnstone's current deal is set to expire next summer but Ismael has revealed the Baggies are looking to tie the shot-stopper down to an extended contract.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Johnstone?

West Brom journalist Hatfield believes Johnstone and the Baggies will agree terms on a new deal as long as a release clause is inserted.

He told GMS: "Albion want to tie him down to a new deal because it, obviously, protects some of his value if they don't go up.

"Sam is looking at two different routes. Do you play the rest of your contract out or sign a new deal? If he were to sign a new deal, I'm almost certain there would be a release clause in there for if they didn't go up.

"It's one which might work out for everyone if he does sign a new deal with a release clause because it probably doesn't price him out of a move and, in the same respect, it shows his commitment to Albion for the season.

"Being in the England squad is the big thing for Sam and seeing that he has managed it in the most recent international break despite being a Championship player, I think that might help Albion's cause in getting him to sign a new deal."

How has Johnstone performed this season?

Having been left out of Albion’s first clash of the season due to lingering doubts over his future, Johnstone has since played every minute of West Brom’s Championship campaign.

The goalkeeper also won his second England cap after being selected by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate for last weekend's convincing World Cup qualifying win over Andorra.

