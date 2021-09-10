Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It’s fair to say Lionel Messi enjoyed himself last night.

The Argentine superstar scored an incredible hat-trick against Bolivia to lead his country to a 3-0 victory in World Cup qualifying.

His first goal was just ridiculous, while his second broke Pele’s record of the highest international men’s goalscorer in South American history.

If the night wasn’t already good enough, Messi and his Argentine teammates then had the opportunity to celebrate their Copa America victory in July.

Despite it coming two months previously, the emotions were still there for all to see - especially as far as Messi was concerned.

Messi couldn’t hold back the tears as he finally celebrated the Copa America victory with the supporters.

Video: Lionel Messi breaks down during Copa America celebrations

It was an incredible moment.

After the match, Messi said in an emotional interview: "I dreamed about this. Finally, it's been given to me. After so much waiting. There is no better place to celebrate it than here. My mother and brothers are here tonight, they suffered a lot and today they celebrate. I am so happy.”

Spine-tingling stuff.

Even before the match, Messi spoke of his “peace of mind” after finally winning a trophy with his country.

"I have peace of mind of having achieved the dream that has been denied to me so many times," Messi told ESPN. "It was like a dream, a spectacular moment. I couldn't believe it had happened. I enjoy watching the images now more than at the time as I was in a daze. I didn't quite understand what was happening.

"A part of the media treated us as failures, saying that we didn't feel the [responsibility] of wearing the jersey, that we shouldn't be in the national team.

"We tried to be champions before, we were the first ones to want to. It's very difficult to win a World Cup or a Copa America. At the time they didn't value what we did, they only put emphasis on the fact that we didn't achieve the aim. The important thing is to feel satisfied that you have given your all...luckily, the last time [final] was different.

"Everything I won was important and beautiful, but this was the most difficult because I went through many things ... it was knock after knock.

"I finally had happy holidays from the first day to the last. Before I was bitter and now it was different from start to finish. My children sing Argentina songs all the time, they remember the final against Brazil, and for me it's spectacular to see how they enjoy that.

"Every other minute they tell me: 'Dad, you were champion' I can't explain it. I would have loved for my family to be at the Copa America, but they were unable to be present at any game, even the final. It was a bit the price we had to pay. We were champions just when they couldn't be there."

