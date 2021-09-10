Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Michael Schumacher's wife Corinna has said that the Formula One great is still battling to recover from his brain injury, but is "here, but different."

The seven-time F1 world champion suffered a serious accident while skiing with his son Mick in the French Alps in 2013 and this resulted in a severe head injury which has impacted his life ever since.

He has since been battling to recover from the injury and there have been gradual improvements over the years. However, Schumacher struggles to communicate and is unable to walk.

His wife Corinna said in the Netflix documentary entitled 'Schumacher': "Everybody misses Michael, but Michael is here, different, but here. He still shows me how strong he is every day.

"We’re together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond. And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will. We’re trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives.”

The documentary is scheduled to be released on September 15 and F1 fans, among others, will certainly be eager to watch it.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Schumacher is currently recovering in his family home at Lake Geneva, Switzerland. His son Mick is currently competing in the F1 world championship, representing Haas. The 22-year-old is currently ranked 19th in the drivers' standings with his best finish being 12th at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Schumacher's condition is heart-breaking and something we can only hope no one ever endures. Nevertheless, hats off to him, his wife and his family for their mental strength.

We hope Schumacher's condition improves and that he comes closer and closer to recovering from his injury.

News Now - Sport News