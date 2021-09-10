Messi, Neymar, Suarez: Which South American players have the most international goals?
Early in the hours of Friday morning UK time, Lionel Messi scored yet another hat-trick.
The Paris Saint-Germain superstar netted all three goals in a 3-0 victory over Bolivia for Argentina in 2022 World Cup qualifying.
Messi's latest treble means he is now the player from South America with the most goals in the history of international football.
In his 153 games for Argentina since his debut way back in 2005, the little magician has scored 79 times, an astonishing record.
The former Barcelona man is now two goals clear of Brazilian legend Pele.
Congratulations, Leo.
Messi's latest incredible footballing achievement begs the question; who are the other South American footballers who have been prolific on the international stage?
Well, look no further. Below, we've provided the 25 players from the continent with the most goals for their countries, per Transfermarkt. Enjoy!
25. Hector Scarone (Uruguay) - 32 goals
24. Ademir (Brazil) - 33 goals
23. Ronaldinho (Brazil) - 33 goals
22. Diego Maradona (Argentina) - 34 goals
21. Ivan Zamorano (Chile) - 34 goals
20. Radamel Falcao (Colombia) - 35 goals
19. Jairzinho (Brazil) - 35 goals
18. Rivaldo (Brazil) - 35 goals
17. Hernan Crespo (Argentina) - 35 goals
16. Diego Forlan (Uruguay) - 36 goals
15. Marcelo Salas (Chile) - 37 goals
14. Bebeto (Brazil) - 38 goals
13. Paolo Guerrero (Peru) - 39 goals
12. Eduardo Vargas (Chile) - 40 goals
11. Sergio Aguero (Argentina) - 41 goals
10. Alexis Sanchez (Chile) - 46 goals
9. Zico (Brazil) - 48 goals
8. Edinson Cavani (Uruguay) - 53 goals
7. Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina) - 54 goals
6. Romario (Brazil) - 55 goals
5. Luis Suarez (Uruguay) - 62 goals
4. Ronaldo Nazario (Brazil) - 62 goals
3. Neymar (Brazil) - 69 goals
2. Pele (Brazil) - 77 goals
1. Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 79 goals
A list full of legends.
Neymar's record of 69 goals for Brazil is hugely impressive, with the PSG forward scoring in the nation's 2-0 victory over Peru on Friday morning.
He also grabbed an assist in that game, taking his goal contribution tally to 118 (69 goals, 49 assists) in just 113 appearances.
Those numbers are absolutely outrageous and it's now only a matter of time before Neymar surpasses Pele to become Brazil's outright leading scorer.
Given his age, the 29-year-old has a significant chance of taking Messi's title as South America's goalscoring king before hanging up his boots.