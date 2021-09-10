Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Early in the hours of Friday morning UK time, Lionel Messi scored yet another hat-trick.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar netted all three goals in a 3-0 victory over Bolivia for Argentina in 2022 World Cup qualifying.

Messi's latest treble means he is now the player from South America with the most goals in the history of international football.

In his 153 games for Argentina since his debut way back in 2005, the little magician has scored 79 times, an astonishing record.

The former Barcelona man is now two goals clear of Brazilian legend Pele.

Congratulations, Leo.

Messi's latest incredible footballing achievement begs the question; who are the other South American footballers who have been prolific on the international stage?

Well, look no further. Below, we've provided the 25 players from the continent with the most goals for their countries, per Transfermarkt. Enjoy!

7 reasons we CAN'T wait for Premier League's return! | Football Terrace

25. Hector Scarone (Uruguay) - 32 goals

24. Ademir (Brazil) - 33 goals

23. Ronaldinho (Brazil) - 33 goals

22. Diego Maradona (Argentina) - 34 goals

21. Ivan Zamorano (Chile) - 34 goals

20. Radamel Falcao (Colombia) - 35 goals

19. Jairzinho (Brazil) - 35 goals

18. Rivaldo (Brazil) - 35 goals

17. Hernan Crespo (Argentina) - 35 goals

16. Diego Forlan (Uruguay) - 36 goals

15. Marcelo Salas (Chile) - 37 goals

14. Bebeto (Brazil) - 38 goals

13. Paolo Guerrero (Peru) - 39 goals

12. Eduardo Vargas (Chile) - 40 goals

11. Sergio Aguero (Argentina) - 41 goals

10. Alexis Sanchez (Chile) - 46 goals

9. Zico (Brazil) - 48 goals

8. Edinson Cavani (Uruguay) - 53 goals

7. Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina) - 54 goals

6. Romario (Brazil) - 55 goals

5. Luis Suarez (Uruguay) - 62 goals

4. Ronaldo Nazario (Brazil) - 62 goals

3. Neymar (Brazil) - 69 goals

2. Pele (Brazil) - 77 goals

1. Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 79 goals

Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

A list full of legends.

Neymar's record of 69 goals for Brazil is hugely impressive, with the PSG forward scoring in the nation's 2-0 victory over Peru on Friday morning.

He also grabbed an assist in that game, taking his goal contribution tally to 118 (69 goals, 49 assists) in just 113 appearances.

Those numbers are absolutely outrageous and it's now only a matter of time before Neymar surpasses Pele to become Brazil's outright leading scorer.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Given his age, the 29-year-old has a significant chance of taking Messi's title as South America's goalscoring king before hanging up his boots.

1 of 20 At what age did Messi join Barcelona? 10 11 12 13

News Now - Sport News