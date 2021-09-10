Manchester United lead Declan Rice transfer race

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United have made West Ham United & England midfielder Declan Rice their priority midfield target ahead of next summer's transfer window. With Chelsea focusing their attention on Jude Bellingham & Aurélien Tchouaméni, the Old Trafford hierarchy are growing confident that they are leading the race for Rice.

Rice, 22, is a man in demand after a successful Premier League season and an impressive Euro 2020 with England. He has been linked with the Red Devils and former club Chelsea, we have been informed that Old Trafford chiefs remain keen on Rice and have held talks about how they could structure a bid for the player, who is valued at £80million.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen to sign a midfielder this summer but a deal did not materlise. Man United have held talks with the representatives of Rice and the player has confirmed if a deal can be struck between the two clubs he would be willing to play for Solskjaer & Manchester United.

Manchester United are also working on an alternative & are targeting midfielder Boubacar Kamara if they cannot sign Declan Rice. The Red Devils are said to be one of three clubs chasing the impressive Marseille star on a free transfer.

The 21-year-old will be out of contract in the summer of 2022. That means clubs outside of France can begin transfer talks in January of next year. Talking about January transfers, West Ham United fans will be delighted to hear that the club are still discussing a January deal for Jesse Lingard after missing out this summer,

A January move is a possibility for the Hammers, whilst it’s added that talks are expected to continue with the Lingard camp as they look to convince the attacker to return. Manchester United will use Lingard as a makeweight for a Declan Rice deal if possible when talks officially resume in November/December time.

Lingard was phenomenal for the London club during a loan spell in the second-half of last season, scoring nine goals and contributing five assists in 16 Premier League appearances for the Irons.

News Now - Sport News