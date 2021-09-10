Grand Theft Auto: Fans furious at Rockstar regarding next-gen delay

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Grand Theft Auto 5 and its next-gen version has been delayed until March 2022 - causing huge upset among its fanbase.

Rockstar Games initially had the all-new visually appealing version of one of the most highly-rated gaming titles of all time pencilled in for 11th November 2021 for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

However, the game's reveal during the PlayStation Showcase showed that the game has not been pushed back until next year.

While Rockstar originally released GTA 5 back in 2014, gamers were hugely excited to see this open-world third-person shooter with huge variety be brought to like with stunning 4K visuals and increased FPS.

Millions of people around the world are still playing the game's online version to this day, with the developers consistently offering new updates to accommodate that specific sector of the market.

GTA 5 next-gen delayed

Rockstar made the decision to push back the launch of GTA 5 on next-gen consoles which did not impress fans of the series in the slightest.

One fan compared the series to Skyrim, while others questioned why it was even shown during the PlayStation Showcase in the first place.

Scroll down to find some of the best comments from fans of GTA 5 (via Geoff Keighley)...

