Gable Steveson has officially signed with WWE, the company confirmed in an official statement on its website.

It had been reported last week that the Olympic gold medalist was WWE bound, and now the company has confirmed the signing of the NCAA wrestling champion.

In a big move for WWE, Steveson has been signed to the company's first NIL deal, allowing him to defend his NCAA title for the University of Minnesota.

Steveson brought home gold in freestyle wrestling during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games earlier this summer, with his impressive performances clearly drawing the attention of WWE's scouting department.

Steveson took to social media to comment on the move, noting that he had accomplished his childhood dream in signing with WWE.

Gable Steveson has some ties with WWE already, with his brother Bobby signing with the company last week. Bobby Steveson has already begun reporting to the WWE Performance Center.

In a recent interview with GiveMeSport, NXT Champion Samoa Joe spoke about how Gable Steveson was someone he wanted to bring into WWE, having the following to say on the matter:

On the scouting front, it's an opportunity to go out there....as far as grapplers who are proficient in what we do, those guys are on the radar and we know those guys. I'm more here to go out there and identify athletes who have good physical characteristics or natural biomechanics to transfer over and do this. That's been our focus to go out there and looking for the next great big WWE superstar and I'm very much looking forward to finding him.

