Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsene Wenger is pushing for the FIFA World Cup to be held every two years.

The former Arsenal manager is now FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development and he's eager to make big changes to arguably the biggest tournament on the planet.

Unsurprisingly, Wenger's proposal for a biennial World Cup has attracted a lot of criticism from around the world.

But there are big names in the footballing sphere who are supporters of the Frenchman's masterplan, a plan that he believes will help revolutionise football in the modern era.

One of those people is legendary Brazilian striker, Ronaldo Nazario.

Speaking at a FIFA media conference, the sporting icon was adamant that the "amazing" idea would appeal to the best players, including both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Video: Ronaldo backs Wenger's World Cup plan

Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

"It's amazing, If you ask a Messi or Ronaldo if they would love to have more opportunities to win the World Cup, I'm sure they'd say yes," the Brazilian said.

Interesting...

Of course, there are obvious benefits to the idea of hosting a World Cup every two years instead of four.

It would give players far more opportunities to succeed on the biggest stage of all and Wenger's plan to significantly reduce the number of qualifiers each team plays is certainly appealing to the average fan.

But would a World Cup every two years with a continental tournament sandwiched in-between, essentially a never-ending cycle of tournaments from the 2026 World Cup onwards, really be a good thing?

7 reasons we CAN'T wait for Premier League's return! | Football Terrace

It really is difficult to give a definitive answer to that question. There are significant pros and cons on either side of the argument and that will always be the case.

Both the Premier League and English Football League have already spoke out against Wenger's plan, the two institutions publicly stating that they "unanimously oppose" the idea.

Their joint statement read: "The leagues have firmly and unanimously opposed any proposals to organise the FIFA World Cup every two years.

"The leagues will work together with the other stakeholders to prevent football governing bodies to take unilateral decisions that will harm domestic football which is the foundation of our industry and of utmost importance for clubs, players and fans across Europe and the world.

"New competitions, revamped competitions or expanded competitions for club and national team football both at continental level and/or at global level are not the solutions to the current problems of our game in an already congested calendar.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

"The football calendar definitely requires the agreement of all stakeholders and can only be the result of a subtle balance between club and national team football and between domestic and international club football."

1 of 20 Who's this Spurs legend? Les Ferdinand Robbie Keane Øyvind Leonhardsen Craig Bellamy

News Now - Sport News