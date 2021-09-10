Dates set for WWE Draft & both King & Queen of the Ring tournaments

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE is set to have a big few weeks coming up, as reports have suggested that both the WWE Draft and the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments are slated to commence in October.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast- who was the first to report that NXT would be moving onto Tuesday nights - is reporting that the WWE Draft is going to kick off on the October 1 episode of SmackDown.

The draft will then continue and finish on the October 4 episode of Monday Night Raw, but the busy shows won't stop there for WWE.

Andrew Zarian is also reporting that the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments are slated to commence on the special season premiere episode of Friday Night SmackDown on October 8.

Andrew Zarian was quick to point out that the October 8 episode of SmackDown will only see the beginning of the tournaments, with WWE set to crown the winners with final matches taking place in Saudi Arabia.

WWE has confirmed that it will be putting on a Crown Jewel pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia on October 21, and we know that the show is going to see the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments.

WWE has yet to officially confirm that the tournaments are going to be taking place, and has also not made note of an upcoming WWE Draft.

This isn't too uncommon though, and WWE will likely officially confirm the dates for both the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments and the WWE Draft as we draw closer to the reported dates.

News Now - Sport News