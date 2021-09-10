Halo Infinite: Next beta test announced by developers

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Halo Infinite will be holding another beta test later this month focusing on the game's multiplayer element.

343 Industries, the game's developers, are putting preparations in place ahead of their upcoming test following the feedback they managed to acquire from those segments of the gaming community that were selected to participate the first time around.

On the back of this, the developers have opted to make slight gameplay changes as a result of the criticism they received from nostalgic players.

With the full game set to be launched on 8th December just in time for Christmas, fans of the hugely successful series are massively excited to get their hands on 343's latest creation, with the last game, Halo 5, having been launched in 2015.

With the franchise making its debut on the next-gen console Xbox Series X/S, the gaming community are keen to get themselves an early release copy so they can sample what the developers have been up to over the past few years.

Halo Infinite Beta

Following the first beta test that was closed and was only accessible through invites, this time it will be open to everyone. The next Halo Infinite multiplayer preview will kick off on Friday 24th September 2021 and the only thing you have to do is sign up and become a Halo Insider before 14th September.

The Verge added that 4v4 multiplayer, Big Team Battle modes, Bot Arena and Academy Weapon Drills will be made available in the test, with the last two already playable in the last preview.

343 are hoping to gather more feedback so they can make necessary changes ahead of what promises to be an exciting winter for the company and its fans.

