Boxing legend Evander Holyfield will be back in the ring tomorrow as he takes on Brazilian MMA star Vitor Belfort.

The Real Deal had an illustrious career, in which he won 44 out of his 57 fights. He is the only four-time world heavyweight champion and the only person to be the undisputed champion in two weight divisions, doing so in cruiserweight and heavyweight.

Before turning professional, Holyfield also managed to win an Olympic bronze in the light heavyweight category at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.

He retired in 2012 but announced a one-fight comeback this year. Holyfield was scheduled to fight Kevin McBride on June 5, however, the bout did not take place.

A few days back, it was announced that Holyfield will replace Oscar De La Hoya to fight Belfort. De La Hoya was hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19.

A video of a 59-year-old Holyfield working out has surfaced on Twitter and several fans opined that he should not be fighting the 44-year-old Belfort.

One fan wrote: "Some of these random match-ups, while depressing, still have a touch of entertaining chaos that makes you a little curious….This one is only depressing lol."

Another said: "This is sad. One of these oldies will die in the ring one day and they’ll stop this mess. Are they broke?"

Another fan wrote: "Bit sad to watch tbh. Evander is legend, but shouldn't be fighting. Must need the money, not sure what shape Belfort is in. Hopefully both come through it unscathed."

As seen in the video, Holyfield looks in good shape, but he shouldn't be participating in a professional bout at this age, not when his opponent is almost 15 years younger and despite his lack of boxing experience, can defeat him.

The fight billed "No Holds Barred" will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Miami

