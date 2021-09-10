Halo Infinite Open Beta: Release Date, How to Sign Up, Download Size, Xbox One, PC and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Halo Infinite will be running a second beta test to give the community the chance to deliver all-important feedback during the pre-production period.

343 Industries are set to unleash the first next-gen version of the series later this year and the excitement right across the gaming community is ramping up to almost full capacity - in what is one of the all-time classic first-person shooters of modern times.

The first closed beta received some complaints from players which forced the developers to make some minor alterations. But it is not clear whether they will be in place for the second technical playtest.

Enough talk! Here is everything that you need to know regarding the upcoming Halo Infinite Open Beta.

Release Date

The next technical preview is set to take place on Friday 24th September 2021.

How to Sign Up

Signing up for the latest beta test could not be simpler. All you have to do is ensure that you have signed up for Halo Insider and you are eligible to participate.

However, you don't have much time as this window of opportunity closes on Monday 13th September. If you are not signed up by then, you will not be able to take part in the open beta.

Download Size

At this time, it has not yet been confirmed what the download size will be. Fear not, we will provide more information on this in due course as soon as it is either leaked or revealed. Watch this space!

Will PC and Xbox One players be able to participate in the Halo Infinite Beta?

The great news is that yes, the open beta will be available for all platforms including Xbox One and PC, meaning that everyone has the opportunity to take part before the aforementioned registration date.

