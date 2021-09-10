Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Big news for fans of the older WWE video games, as reports have emerged indicating that an incredibly popular game mode is going to be returning for the 2K22 game.

For many years, fans of WWE video games have been asking the game developers and publishers to bring back the General Manager mode, and their prayers have finally been answered.

Mike Straw of Sports Gamers Online is reporting that GM Mode is going to be returning, for the first time since 2007, in the WWE 2K22 game.

The news involves something that fans have been wanting for over a decade. After last appearing in WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2008, GM Mode is set to make it’s long-awaited return to the WWE games lineup in WWE 2K22.

The report notes that bringing GM Mode back was seen as a "top priority", with 2K taking the time to make sure the mode is now perfect.

Sources have told me that GM Mode has long been a desire of the development team in addition to the fanbase. With the game taking a year off in 2020, it allowed the team the perfect opportunity to bring it back into the mix. “It was a top priority,” one source said. “The fans clearly wanted it, and the team knew that they add the ammo to get it approved and in.”

2K has not officially confirmed that GM Mode is going to be returning in the next iteration of the game, but they have announced that no features are going to be anounced until January 2022.

WWE 2K games are usually released around October/November time, but in order to make sure this game is perfect, the 2K22 game is not going to be released until March 2022.

