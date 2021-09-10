Football Manager 2022: Can you play on mobile devices?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 is the latest version of the highly popular football management game created by Sports Interactive and will be coming to both IOS and Android devices later this year.

The game gives the football gaming community the perfect opportunity to manage a team and take them to glory, whether that’s starting in the top flight of a nation or starting in the lower leagues and going on a journey to the top!

Managing a transfer and wage budget, picking the team and selecting a formation for your team to play-in, Football Manager gives you the most unique experience of fully managing a football team.

Miles Jacobson confirmed on Twitter that Football Manager 2021 has recently sold its two millionth copy of the game and gamers don’t have to wait too long before they can get their hands on Football Manager 2022.

Football Manager 2022 Mobile Release Date

It has been confirmed that the release date for Football Manager 2022 will be on Tuesday 9th November 2021, with mobile users able to pre-order the game from early October from both the App Store and Google Play.

The article also confirms the following regarding pre-ordering: “By pre-ordering FM22 Mobile on iOS, you’ll own the game and be able to play immediately upon release. For Android users, FM22 Mobile pre-registration means you’ll get notified when the game is ready for download.”

So whether you chose to be Chelsea or Colchester United, you can take your device with you and play Football Manager 2022 whilst you’re on the go and lead your team to glory!

Will you make a host of new signings for the club you choose to manage or give the players already at the club an opportunity? Will you look to play a new formation than what has been implemented at the club previously? It’s not long now until you can get your hands on Football Manager 2022 and begin your journey!

