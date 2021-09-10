Call of Duty Vanguard: Leaked Images Showcase every Map

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The latest leak around Call of Duty Vanguard sees a tweet showcasing all the multiplayer maps gamers will be able to play in the game.

There hasn’t been this much hype around a Call of Duty game for years, but following the trailer, gamers have not been able to contain their excitement.

One of the biggest things that has seen this excitement increase more compared to recent years is the fact that there will be an anti-cheat feature in Vanguard. With the sheer amount of hackers ruining the current Call of Duty games Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, this has been long overdue.

Gamers love to see leaked images emerge as it gives them a great preview of what they can expect to come in Vanguard.

Images emerge via leaker showcasing all the maps

Players love seeing images of the multiplayer maps they will be able to dive into in Vanguard and these latest images did not disappoint.

Reliable leaker TheMW2Ghost revealed these photos after he tweeted them on social media, and you can tell that the developers have put in a lot of work when it comes to the graphics.

There is reason to believe that Vanguard could be one of the most aesthetically pleasing games we have been treated to in the franchise due to next generation consoles.

Players will be over the moon to hear that this includes great maps from the old Call of Duty game World at War. The two maps from the game released all the way back in November 2008 are Castle and Dome.

From these images, you can see that the maps have a lot of variety, some are small, whilst others look a lot bigger.

Most of these maps will be used for 6v6 game modes, but some can definitely be used for game modes with at least ten players on each side.

These images have made many even more excited for release and we for one cannot wait to get our hands on the game.

