Football Manager 2022: PlayStation players not happy about missing out on new game

PlayStation players have been reacting on social media after it was announced that Football Manager 2022 will not be available for any Sony platform.

Sports Interactive recently unveiled their all-new game to the world with an awe-inspiring underdog-themed trailer focusing on some of the achievements that clubs managed in real life during the 2020/21 campaign.

With this came the option of platforms that the game will be made available on, with PC, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One being those systems in question.

Having returned to console last year for the first time in over a decade, discussions with both Sony and Microsoft took place before a decision was made before it was revealed that both Xbox platforms would receive respective copies.

Football Manager 2022 PlayStation

Unsurprisingly, this attracted an overall disappointing reaction from the PlayStation community, with some having been desperate to play a console version of the game for many years.

Scroll down to see some of the best comments from fans on Twitter, and go even further to see the real reason why Football Manager 2022 will not be available for PlayStation platforms.

As FM21 was announced last year, Sports Interactive studio director Miles Jacobsen said that Sony showed no interest in accommodating the series, whereas Microsoft did.

