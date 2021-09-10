Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Joe Fournier predicts he will stop David Haye in the first round when they step inside the ring on Saturday night.

The self-proclaimed billionaire will be looking to extend his professional record to a perfect 10-nil when he takes on the 40-year-old Haye on the undercard of Evander Holyfield's comeback fight against Vitor Belfort.

Haye, a close friend of Fournier's, held the WBA heavyweight title belt between November 2009 and July 2011.

But the younger Fournier - who has won each of his nine fights by way of knockout - is expecting another swift stoppage victory against the former unified cruiserweight world champion.

"Now I've seen him up close, he doesn't look as big as he used to," Fournier told reporters at a press conference in Hollywood.

"So I think I'm going to knock him out in the first round.

"I'm going to put it on him, see what he has left and see if that shoulder holds up, see if he keeps his hands down.

"We're in a casino, so I'm doubling down."

Haye responded by saying: "My prediction is so obvious, there are levels to this boxing game, and I'm going to teach you a lesson.

"I'm going to turn the heat up gradually, and I don't believe you can take the heat, and you're going to quit in the corner.

"You're going to think 'what have I signed up to? This sounded good in my head when the cameras were rolling and I was on stage'.

"That first round knockout was such a silly thing to say, I'm not sure if you can come out of this when you're breathing the blood in.

"We all on this stage have been through this before, and you haven't.

"But you're going to, and it's how much of it you can take, that's the question."

But Fournier wasn't going to be outdone by his fellow Brit as he delivered arguably the best line of the entire press conference - and yes, that does include Tito Ortiz's utterly hilarious exchange with Anderson Silva.

“David Haye is a decreasing asset," he added. "He’ll say he’ll do these things, but he’s now the 40-year-old David Haye with a torn Achilles, and a torn bicep.

"I’m not stupid, I know a decade ago he would win, but now he won’t.

“He’s like a Corvette. He’s got brutal power, is fast and can only go in one direction.

"I see myself as a Rolls Royce. I’m defined and more expensive. He’ll see where elegance beats brute power."

