God of War Ragnarok: Trailer Revealed At Playstation Showcase

God of War Ragnarok has been announced for some time and the gaming community were over the moon to see a trailer finally revealed for the game at Playstation showcase.

The God of War franchise has been a huge success for many years now and a lot of players were disappointed to hear that the Ragnarok game had been postponed.

This trailer should now mean we do not see any further postponement of the game, and now players can get a lot more excited for its release.

The action-adventure game follows the tales of Kratos, and with an open world adventure, it is easy to see why the game has generated so much success.

God of War Ragnarok Trailer

Players got a real glimpse of what this game would look like and entail for the first time in a three minute video revealed by Sony at Playstation Showcase.

The event showed a lot of games close to being released, and its safe to say that Ragnarok received some of the best praise from the gaming community.

In the video, which is over three minutes long, players are treated to a cinematic trailer, as well as some game play footage as well.

From the look of the video, players will be embarking on a huge adventure which involves battling many enemies, as well as some creatures. By the looks of the footage, there also looks to be some great new combat moves involved as well.

You can also see in the trailer that Kratos will have to fight fan favourite Freya and we were also given a great ending, as Kratos teamed up with Tyr (the son of Odin).

We do not have a full incline of what the story will involve, but by the looks of it, Kratos is going to have to travel over land and sea to complete his mission.

Hopefully this trailer being released means we will be treated to a lot more information and sneak peaks over the next few months. Be sure to keep an eye on this page for updates.

