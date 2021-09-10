Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Having to meet your new girlfriend's parents for the first time is always going to be a daunting moment.

Being taken to one side to have 'the chat' with your date's father can be a make-or-break moment in the relationship. You sometimes hear horror stories of over-protective fathers who are a little bit heavy on the intimidation...

Now spare a thought for potential dates of Deontay Wilder's daughters.

The Bronze Bomber is the former heavyweight champion known for having one of the most brutal punches in boxing history. He has told prospective suitors to his daughters that they'll need to prove they can protect his girls by stepping in the ring with him.

Wilder has eight children with three different partners, and three of them are daughters. His eldest, Naieya Wilder, has now turned 16 and is entering her 'dating years.'

In the latest PBC boxing podcast, Wilder made a point of warning future boyfriends of his daughters, giving them a taste of the daddy tests to come.

Wilder said: "I've got great kids. I have no problems. But I tell all my girls - if you get boyfriends, I've gotta meet them. They've gotta spar with me at least three rounds so I know they can protect my daughter."

Wilder has huge love for his children and is particularly close to his eldest daughter Naieya. He dedicated his first championship win to her, saying he always promised her he'd be champion one day.

While potential dates of the Wilder daughters may be intimidated, his focus is currently firmly on his upcoming rematch with Tyson Fury.

The epic heavyweight rematch is all set for a Vegas showdown on October 9, with the initial June bout postponed after Fury caught COVID-19. The third fight is set to cap off an incredible trilogy.

The first match-up ended in a controversial draw, with many claiming Fury was robbed by the judges.

In the second fight, Fury acted out his revenge, with a devastating TKO in the seventh round.

Wilder now has it all on the line, and this much anticipated third fight will surely be a career-defining one.

