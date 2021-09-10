Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Neymar was at his brilliant best to help Brazil defeat Peru 2-0 in 2022 World Cup qualifying on Friday morning UK time.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward wreaked havoc on the opposition's defence, grabbing a goal and an assist.

Neymar has now scored 69 goals for Brazil, which is just eight shy of Pele's all-time record for the South American nation.

With numbers like that, it's hard not to think that the outrageously skilful 29-year-old is one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen.

His achievements are often downplayed, mostly due to the fact that he's never quite been able to reach the level of either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo - which is certainly nothing to be ashamed of.

As well as being an efficient, world-class footballer, Neymar is also an entertainer, a player who embodies the cliche 'the beautiful game'.

7 reasons we CAN'T wait for Premier League's return! | Football Terrace

If you go on YouTube, you'll find countless compilations paying homage to his finest skill moves, passes and goals.

We obviously won't run through all of them today, so instead we've cherry-picked one contribution in particular to wax lyrical about.

Back in 2011, when he was strutting his stuff at Santos, Neymar scored a solo goal so good that it still needs explaining.

It came during an enthralling 5-4 defeat to Ronaldinho's Flamengo side and the FIFA Street-esque strike actually won that year's FIFA Puskas Award.

So, without further ado, here's Neymar's masterpiece for you to watch in all of its glory...

Video: Neymar's Puskas winner vs Flamengo

Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

Neymar picked up the ball near the halfway line, left two opposing players for dead with some audacious trickery and then exchanged passes with a teammate.

Once the ball was back under his spell, the Brazilian superstar decided to pull off the most jaw-dropping skill move to humiliate another member of Flamengo's XI.

Neymar then cooly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper to put Santos 3-0 up on the night.

Of course, Flamengo came back with a vengeance and they actually levelled the scores at 3-3 before the half-time interval.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Santos re-took the lead in the second period through Neymar, but a brace from Ronaldinho - which included a stunning free-kick - saw the visitors claim victory.

It's without question one of the greatest games in the 21st century.

1 of 20 Neymar began his professional career at which club? Corinthians Internacional Santos Flamengo

News Now - Sport News