Horizon Forbidden West Collector's Edition: What will you get for your money?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Horizon Forbidden West is coming and numerous versions of the game will be made available for pre-order.

Guerilla Games are offering a range that starts from the Standard Edition and goes up the way up to the Regatta Edition, with the Collector's Edtion coming in just below the latter.

The gaming community are hugely excited about this all-new RPG game which takes players through the eyes of Aloy, a huntress in a world that is populated by dangerous machines in the post-apocalyptic US states of Nevada, California and Utah.

Gamers will be exploring what is essentially the Forbidden West, which carries on from the previous game, Horizon Zero Dawn, that emphasises finding the source of the mysterious plague.

That game got some stellar reviews from Metacritic. At the time of writing, it has a Metascore of 89 and a user score of 8.4 with negatives few and far between.

Read more: Horizon Forbidden West: Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, Machines, Collectors Edition and Everything You Need To Know

Horizon Forbidden West Collector's Edition

The great news is that you can pre-order Horizon Forbidden West in line for its 18th February 2022 release date exclusively for PlayStation 5 and PS4.

Guerrilla Games are offering various versions on launch day, including one of the most lucrative packages - the Collector's Edition.

Those that really want to get stuck into Horizon Forbidden West can take advantage of some of the fantastic array of goodies that are on offer to gamers.

Via PlayStation's official website, here is what will be available with the Collector's Edition:

Horizon Forbidden West (Digital) PS4 and PS5 versions

Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook Display Case

Download code for the game will be supplied via voucher in the box.

A Regalla-themed, custom sculpted Tremortusk and Aloy statue

Statues will require some assembly; detailed instructions will be provided with the box!

Replica Focus and custom stand

2 Art Print Cards

Replica Sunwing and Clawstrider Machine Physical Strike Pieces

Mini Art Book

Canvas Map

2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece

Exclusive Photo Mode poses and face paints

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel

The Colletor's Edition will only be available in limited quantities and once they are gone - they are gone!

You can pre-order the Collector's Edition from GAME for £169.99 here.

Enter the September Giveaway to win a PS5

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News