Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's England career has been rather strange thus far.

Despite the fact many regard the Liverpool man as the best right-back in the world, the 22-year-old has struggled for game time at international level.

Last season, Alexander-Arnold was even omitted from one of Gareth Southgate's England squads, a decision that baffled many.

He was included for the most recent international break, although the Liverpool-born defender only featured in one of the Three Lions' three 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Alexander-Arnold started in the 4-0 win over Andorra at Wembley, but wasn't allowed to start in his natural right-back role.

Instead, he was asked to operate in midfield and the man himself stated after the game that it was a struggle trying to influence proceedings in an unfamiliar role.

7 reasons we CAN'T wait for Premier League's return! | Football Terrace

"It was an experiment the manager wanted to try out, but it was difficult to get on the ball for me, I found it a lot more difficult to get on the ball in those spaces," Alexander-Arnold said after the game.

Once he was moved back into a defensive position in the second half, with Reece James going into midfield, the Liverpool man looked far more comfortable.

It seems clear that Alexander-Arnold's footballing future lies at right-back, something Jurgen Klopp evidently believes.

On Friday, the German manager said: "Why would you make the best right-back in the world a midfielder?

Premier League 2021/22: Fixtures, Results, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

"I struggle to understand how you can think that? Some people think he could be more influential in midfield. How is it possible to be more influential than Trent?"

Don't worry, Liverpool fans, Alexander-Arnold won't be leaving the right-back spot anytime soon!

It's easy to understand why Klopp is so baffled by Southgate's experiment.

Ever since his first-team debut, Alexander-Arnold has produced ridiculous output from his natural position for Liverpool.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

In 182 games for the Reds across all competitions, the gifted full-back has provided 45 assists, which is a spectacular return.

Why try and fix something that isn't broke, eh?

1 of 10 Who was the most expensive Liverpool signing of 2021? Ibrahima Konate Ben Davies Thiago Alcantara Diogo Jota

News Now - Sport News