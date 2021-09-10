Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Evander Holyfield claims there's a 'great chance' he will fight Mike Tyson again - but called on Triller to 'come up with the money'.

Boxing Hall of Famer Holyfield returns to the ring this weekend with a fight against ex-UFC star Vitor Belfort.

Tyson made his long-awaited comeback in an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr on November 28 and Holyfield has left the door open to a possible trilogy fight.

Holyfield told MMA Junkie: “There's a great chance that it could with the hype that y'all have and he said 'You just gotta throw more money to get me in there'.

"I'm saying, 'Baby, I ain't getting enough money, you [Triller] got the money, so come up with the money, and we gonna do it'.

"Well, right now, we're not talking.

"When somebody else gets in-between you, then all of a sudden you hear things and this and that, and I don't think you get the whole truth with other people in the middle of everything.

"That’s the only reason I even came to the point of, ‘uh, you know, you want to do this?'

“That’s the only reason because I knew that they were offering something that if I fought my whole career and I could make more money on a comeback than I made my whole career, then who wouldn’t take that chance?”

Tyson, aged 55, fought to a memorable draw with Jones Jr, 52, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

When asked for his thoughts on the fight, Holyfield didn't really say too much although he did admit that he was impressed by what he saw from 'The Baddest Man on The Planet'.

"I said it was good because people asked me about myself," he explained.

"And they said, 'What do you think?'

"I said, 'I ain't ever fought at that age, how am I going to look?'

"I can't sit here and talk about somebody when I don't know how good I'm going to look but you'll know after this fight."

Holyfield is facing Belfort with the former undisputed cruiserweight champion fighting for the first time in more than ten years in the main event of 'Triller Fight Club: No Holds Barred' on Saturday night.

Donald Trump will call the action and Holyfield admits he has 'respect' for the former US president.

"Well, I don't know if you can call it crazy, I don't know, but it's a nice thing," he added.

"It's very seldom you have the president speaking on your behalf.

"He's been great for the sport, and when the man became president, you respect the president."

