With his contract set to expire in January 2022, it's possible that Kevin Owens' time with WWE may be drawing to a close. As such, we've decided to take a look back at one of KO's best moments in WWE.

Owens' most memorable moment in WWE arguably came at the beginning of his time on the main roster, with the former Universal Championship having one of the best debuts in history.

After an impressive stint in NXT that saw him quickly capture the brand's top title from former best friend Sami Zayn, WWE brought up Kevin Owens to the main roster while he was still NXT Champion.

In a rare move for WWE, the company opted to have the reigning NXT Champion show up on the May 18 episode of Monday Night Raw in 2015, confronting the company's top star, John Cena.

Not only was Kevin Owens involved in a segment with WWE's top star, but the company opted to have Owens come across as a huge deal, even laying out the United States Champion to close out the segment.

Things got even better for Kevin Owens from there, with WWE having him defeat John Cena in his debut match on the main roster at the 2015 Elimination Chamber event.

Beating John Cena is a big show of faith by WWE for anyone on the roster, but beating John Cena in your debut match is something very few WWE stars can say they've accomplished.

The situation hasn't always been so rosy for Kevin Owens in WWE, with stop-start pushes meaning that it has always felt like he has had more to offer than he's been able to show, but it's undeniable that his main roster debut is one of the best of the 21st century.

With Owens' future unclear, and with the possibility of us just being a few months away from KO making another huge debut with another wrestling company, we were reminded of just how damn good his first few weeks in WWE were.

