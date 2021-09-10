Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We often hear about scrapped plans within wrestling, and EC3 has revealed an interesting one involving him, two other former WWE stars, and a current remember of the roster.

WWE had some big plans for EC3, Drake Maverick and The Revival (now FTR), to unite as part of a Horseman-esque faction, it has emerged.

Speaking with Cageside Seats, EC3 revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic halted plans for him, Drake Maverick and The Revival to start a faction together.

“There were ideas thrown around where we wanted to create some things before The Narrative was full tilt. There was an idea for a Horsemen-esque kind of thing we tossed around and played with, but the pandemic prevented one of our days to travel and shoot stuff. [FTR] went their way, I went my way, and Drake returned to WWE.

The faction would have been, according to Ric Flair, modelled on the iconic Horseman group that was lead by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair in WCW.

EC3 then spoke further about his feelings on the group, noting that while he was initially hesitant about the faction, he now thinks it was a "good idea":

“What a good idea that was. I was kind of hesitant too. I was kind of hesitant because I don’t look that part anymore, and I’m doing this. But that would have been awesome. [FTR] is the best tag team in the world, and Drake is one of the greatest wrestling brains in the world. I’m all-around the best body, best mind, best personality, best looks, best facial hair. It would have been money. I think I would have wanted to call it: RICH.”

As well as EC3, both Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder (now Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in AEW) left WWE last year shortly after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drake Maverick is still with WWE, with the former star even returning to the main roster on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

