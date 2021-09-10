Battlefield 2042: Song Leaked ahead of Release

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Battlefield 2042 is on its way and a very reliable leaker has given fans of the franchise an early preview of a song on the soundtrack.

The futuristic game has got many across the gaming community very excited, and this is due to fans seeing gameplay and also hearing about many new features.

Many not involved in the gaming world might think players do not care about the music; however, this is not the case as the right music could perfect a game in the modern era. We see many artists make a name for themselves by appearing in games like FIFA.

It is not a shock to see this latest leak, as the game has had various leaks over the last few months.

Battlefield 2042 Song Leaked

This music that will be in the game has been revealed by very reliable leaker Tom Henderson. He posted the music on Twitter and in a following tweet, he could not contain his excitement around the song on the soundtrack.

It has also gone down well with the many fans who have seen the tweet. Dice, who are developers of the game, should be so pleased as every single leak and reveal around Battlefield 2042 has received a great reception and due to this it looks like we are in for a very good game.

Not only will the game be set in a futuristic setting, but it will also have great futuristic features like usable robot dogs and many great ways to move around maps, including wingsuits.

It is great for the gaming community to see so many action franchises competing with each other. This is due to the fact that they have to be working very hard in order to beat their competition and means that the level of games being made increases.

We still have a bit of time to wait until the game is released as it is due to come out on Friday 22nd October 2021; however, excitement amongst players is very high and there is no doubt that many will be buying the game as soon as possible.

