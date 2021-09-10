Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tito Ortiz insists that he can see straight through Anderson Silva's 'Wing Chun, Bruce Lee bulls---'.

Ortiz, 46, will battle fellow UFC legend Silva, also 46, in the co-main event of Triller Fight Club: Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort on September 11.

The 'Huntington Beach Bad Boy' will be making his boxing debut at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

Silva (2-1, 1 KO) meanwhile is coming off a really impressive points victory against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr on June 19.

However, the American MMA fighter feels reinvigorated at the pre-agreed weight of 195 pounds, which he believes he can use to his advantage.

“I’m no boxer. I’m gonna come here, I’m gonna fight, I’m gonna try to knock him out. That’s my job," Ortiz said at Thursday's final news conference.

"I’m gonna come in, I’m gonna punch him through his face.

"I’ve gotta touch him and I’ve got to touch him with numbers.

“He’s fast, he’s elusive, he moves well, but once again, me at 195, I’m gonna be a lot faster than I was at 205.

"A 10-pound difference, that makes a huge difference because I don’t have the muscle size I did when I was at 205.

"But once again, I’m here to kick ass, that’s my job. I’m here to entertain, that’s my job. I’ve been doing it for 24 years, I’m not stopping on Saturday night.”

Read more: Anderson Silva exclusive: Canelo Alvarez is 'the best in the sport right now'

1 of 20 What is Anderson Silva's full name? Anderson Jose Silva Anderson dos Silva Anderson Chael Silva Anderson da Silva

Despite the odds being heavily stacked against him, Ortiz also said he plans to expose Silva's aura of mystique, adding that he just wants to 'make a statement' against the all-time great.

“[This is] the first time in the last eight years that I’ve been able to do four miles a day for the last five weeks now, seven days a week,” he added.

“I’ve been very focused on this fight. I’m getting to fight one of the best mixed martial artists to ever grace the octagon, Anderson Silva.

"To get down to 195 pounds is gonna be a challenge, but I take challenges in stride, every single competition I’ve always competed against.

“For this one, I’m not gonna change. I know what I need to do to beat Anderson.

"He’s 2-1 in boxing, I’m 0-0, but I just want to make a statement.

"I want to make sure that I make a statement on his face on Saturday night and do what I do best and punish people.

“Anderson’s gonna do his little magic, Wing Chun, Bruce Lee b-------. I’m gonna come in to fight.”

Read more: Evander Holyfield claims there's a 'great chance' he will fight Mike Tyson again

News Now - Sport News