Boxing has announced some blockbuster fights over the last few years.

KSI v Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather v UFC star Conor McGregor & even Mayweather v Logan Paul, but Tyson Fury & Iron Mike Tyson would certainly take the accolade for the biggest fight of the decade.

The WBC champion will fight hard-hitting Deontay Wilder for the third time on October 9. Following on from that fight, the Gypsy King could have his sights set on the former world heavyweight champion 22 years his senior.

At one point, it seemed likely that the public was going to get the fight they desired between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. However, contractual issues and a certain Wilder prevented the fight from taking place.

Mike Tyson has been no stranger from the ring since his retirement. His most recent fight was an eight-round exhibition boxing match against former four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr. It's evident that he wants to continue his journey in boxing. A fight against Fury would help achieve that.

When speaking to iFL TV, Fury said: “I like all these fights happening. You’ve got Holyfield fighting Vitor Belfort this weekend. I’m looking forward to that.

"Holyfield is 60 years old, the other guy is 45 - why should we kill these people’s dreams because they are getting fit, having a go and giving their self a goal?

I love watching Mike come back and fight you know, I would love to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition.

Fury is a man in high demand. He also has his eyes set on five fights before his retires, as he said: “I am going to have a December fight after this, because Joshua won’t happen then, it’ll happen in March.

“It’s Wilder on October 9 - Dillian Whyte in December in a UK stadium where I will shut him up once and for all.

“Then Joshua in March in Saudi Arabia and then a rematch back here in Wembley.

“Then I will fight Chisora in my fifth and final fight.”

