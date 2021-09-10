Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his second debut for Manchester United at the weekend against Newcastle.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed he would play some part, although he did not say whether he will be utilised from the start.

“He’s been having a good pre-season with Juventus, he’s played for the national team, he’s had a good week with us here,” the United boss said at his press conference on Friday, per TeamTalk.

“He will definitely be on the pitch at some point, that’s for sure."

Ronaldo is just five months away from his 37th birthday but he's still in incredible shape.

Many players are either retired or have seriously declined in ability by the time they reach their late 30 - but not Ronaldo.

The Portuguese's diet is a big reason why he is still performing at a world-class level. But what exactly does he eat and drink?

ENTER GIVEAWAY

His former chef, Giorgio Barone, has gone into detail about what Ronaldo fuels his body with.

Despite having all the money in the world, Ronaldo chooses not to eat 'expensive food'.

“There are no expensive foods,” Barone told the Mirror. “But healthy foods. I use organic and natural foods – fish, chicken, veal, eggs, avocado, coconut oil and black rice.

“You have to take care of your body as if taking care of a Ferrari.”

Ronaldo focuses on lean protein dishes, whole grains and salads, while he tries to avoid sugars, fats and carbohydrates.

The proteins help to build and repair muscle and slow deterioration through age, while also helping to burn calories.

Barone added: “I cook using coconut oil. It is also imp­­ortant to drink plenty of water – but purified. And drink a lot."

Mikel Arteta GETTING SACKED | 7 reasons we CAN'T wait for Premier League's return! | The Football Terrace

Coconut oil is high in lauric acid. It is believed it helps burn fat and to improve cholesterol.

It goes without saying that Ronaldo doesn't consume any fizzy drinks - after he publicly revealed his disapproval for Coca-Cola during Euro 2020.

Barone concludes: “Of course, it’s all combined with hard training. But rest is as fundamental as training and nutrition – including in the afternoon. And eating early in the evening, not late.”

Want a physique like Ronaldo? Following his diet plan would be a good start.

1 of 12 When did Cristiano Ronaldo make his debut for Manchester United? 2002 2003 2005 2007

News Now - Sport News