Apex Legends Mobile: Leaks Reveal Players will be Treated to New Sign-in Rewards

Many players are enjoying the beta for Apex Legends Mobile and fresh leaks have revealed players will be given rewards when they sign in.

The battle royale game has been a huge success on console and PC, and it is no surprise to see the developers create a mobile version of the game to keep popularity high.

It will be very intriguing to see how the game runs on Mobile and if there will be any massive changes. For now we know that there will be exclusive cosmetics for those who play the game on mobile.

Obviously the graphics will take a big hit, but if the game still runs smoothly, it will no doubt be very popular with the Apex community.

Leaks Reveal Great New Sign-In Feature For Apex Legends Mobile Players

There hasn’t been too much information revealed around the game as of late; however, the game has been releasing beta tests in specific countries.

It seems like these tests are going well, and through these tests we have gathered some big information around the game following a leak on social media.

The information comes through Roast Smith, and we found out quite a lot through their tweet. The first thing was the fact that we won’t have Apex coins like we do on the console and PC version. They are similar but are instead called Flux.

The other bit of information Smith revealed was quite big, and will please the gaming community.

They revealed that we will be getting some big changes when it comes to signing in. Players will be receiving great sign in rewards and by the look of the image shown, you will get a reward every time you log in to the game.

This is a really good incentive and should attract and keep the attention of a lot of players who enjoy battle royale games. You can receive Flux, weapons and Legend skins via these sign in rewards.

