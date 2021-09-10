Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Game: Release Date, Trailer and Everything you Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Marvel have announced their latest game release, Guardians of the Galaxy, and we have everything you need to know about it right here.

Marvel Entertainment formed in 1998 and has produced games ranging from Marvel Pinball to Marvel’s Avengers and now Guardians of the Galaxy, with Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine to come in future years.

Guardians of the Galaxy will be developed by Eidos-Montreal, with Square Enix publishing the game and there will no doubt be a sense of excitement building for the game.

With the release date just a matter of weeks away, Marvel fans don’t have long before they can get their hands on the game and play it for the first time.

Here is everything you need to know about Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game:

Release date

The Marvel gaming community don’t have long to wait until the Guardians of the Galaxy is released, with Marvel confirming on their website that October 26, 2021 is the date for your diaries.

Trailers

The Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy official reveal trailer was posted on EidosMontreal YouTube channel along with the Story Trailer and Lady Hellbender Cinematic and Grand Unifier Raker Cinematic.

Official Story Trailer

Official Reveal Trailer

Lady Hellbender Cinematic

Grand Unifier Raker Cinematic

What consoles is Guardians of the Galaxy available on?

Marvel have confirmed that their latest release will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch.

