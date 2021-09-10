Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Game: Gameplay Trailer Revealed at Playstation Showcase Event

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was recently announced and players were given their first proper glimpse of the game play following a gameplay trailer being released at the Playstation Showcase Event.

The Marvel franchise has been a big hit in the comic and TV world, and now they are making huge movements in the gaming world as well. Numerous games made by Marvel have been very successful, like Spiderman and the Avengers, and there is no doubt that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will follow suit.

It is a lot of fun for huge Marvel fans to play these games as they can play as their favourite superheroes and explore the worlds that they have read in comics or watched in movies.

We have just over a month until the game is released as it is due to come out on Tuesday 26th September and no doubt we will see a lot more official content around the game released in the build up.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Gameplay Trailer Revealed at Playstation Showcase Event

It was great to see Playstation livestream a 45 minute video revealing trailers and gameplay around new and upcoming games on the console.

The Playstation Showcase Event drew in a lot of viewers and received a lot of praise, and a lot of the excitement was around Guardians of the Galaxy.

The gaming community were not sure what to expect from the event, and it was somewhat surprising to see two minutes of gameplay footage from the upcoming Marvel game.

Guardians of the Galaxy looks to be a great adventure and we cannot wait to get our hands on the game.

It wasn’t the only Marvel game to be revealed at the event, and we were treated to a great surprise as it was revealed that a new Spiderman game would be released in 2023.

Guardians of the Galaxy will definitely be popular, and it will be very intriguing to know whether there would be any online multiplayer game modes alongside the campaign.

