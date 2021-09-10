West Brom news: Key Baggies defender set for injury absence

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Luke Hatfield said that Dara O'Shea's absence is a massive blow for everyone connected to West Brom.

What's happened to O'Shea?

The defender has made an outstanding start to the season with the Baggies, playing every minute in the Championship, whilst chipping in with two goals.

However, O'Shea is now expected to miss around six months of action after fracturing his ankle in the first-half of Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Portugal last Wednesday.

West Brom have confirmed that O'Shea has also suffered ligament damage and will undergo surgery before starting his road to recovery, which is likely to keep him out until March time.

What has Hatfield said?

Hatfield recognised O'Shea's absence and believes that he's going to be a real miss in the Baggies defence.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It's a massive blow for Albion. Dara O'Shea has offered real quality at centre-back, real versatility.

"He's played in centre-midfield and has played in both full-back positions. He's a great character and comes up with the odd goal. He does a little bit of everything.

"He might not be the fastest in the world, but he reads the game tremendously well for someone so young. And to miss out on him for any kind of extended period is going to be a blow for Ismael."

Can West Brom cope in O'Shea's absence?

Despite the transfer window being closed since O'Shea sustained his injury, West Brom have wasted little time in replacing him.

Clubs are still able to sign free agents outside of the window and the Baggies have done exactly that by bringing in former Sheffield United man Kean Bryan, who's been without a club since he was released by the Blades earlier this summer.

