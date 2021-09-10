Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anderson Silva has admitted there is a 'possibility' he faces Georges St-Pierre right after he fights Tito Ortiz on Saturday night, subject to Dana White's approval.

St-Pierre, 40, is still under contract with the UFC, despite the fact that he hasn't fought in the octagon in almost four years, with Silva, 46, facing Ortiz, 46, in the co-main event of Triller Fight Club: Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort.

Silva (34-11) and St-Pierre have repeatedly expressed interest in fighting each other over the years.

And he revealed it is entirely within the realm of possibility, although White will ultimately have the deciding vote.

Silva told MMA Fighting: “It’s a possibility. Georges St-Pierre is a guy that deserves all respect. Not only him, but all fighters.

"Vitor [Belfort], Tito [Ortiz], [Oscar] De La Hoya - they are legends.

"And I think it would be an interesting fight, but we need the almighty to stop being annoying and let the guy move on.”

St-Pierre (26-2) had been in talks to face Oscar De La Hoya, but White blocked the fight from going ahead.

And Silva admits he isn't at all surprised by White's actions.

“Nothing coming from Dana surprises me, brother,” he added.

“I would like [White] to free him [from his contract].

"He’s in shape to continue fighting, there’s no reason why you would keep him stuck [there] just for ego.

"It’s ridiculous. That’s my opinion, it’s ridiculous. Let the guy go."

While Silva admits that he and White have had their differences over the years, he insists he enjoyed his time fighting in the UFC.

“Myself, Tito, and other athletes that also didn’t keep their heads down ended up having problems,” he explained.

“Dana White is Dana White, he’s the UFC’s main representative.

"In my opinion, he’s not - the athletes are - but as long as athletes don’t stand [together] the correct way and be afraid of taking a stand, that will continue to happen.

“The new generation has it in their mind that they want to go to the UFC - ‘I want to go to the UFC’ - but they are not united, right?

"If athletes were united and understood their value in the sport and inside the UFC, that would change [everything] for the next generations.

“But I had great moments in the UFC. I’ve had my battles with Dana, but it’s all clear now.

"My personal opinion about him is one [thing], and my professional opinion about him is another one.”

