Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal have made a horrible start to the 2020/21 season.

The Gunners were expected to beat newly-promoted Brentford in their Premier League opener.

But Mikel Arteta's side put in a toothless display as they were beaten 2-0.

They followed that up with a defeat to Chelsea by the same scoreline, before being battered 5-0 by reigning champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

That means, after three games, Arsenal are rock bottom of England's top tier having conceded nine times and failed to hit the back of the net once.

But, despite the disastrous start to the season, new signing Martin Odegaard is hopeful for their success going forward.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The Norwegian midfielder has told Sky Sports that he has plans to win the Premier League and Champions League with Arsenal in the next few years.

When asked about his personal aims and ambitions, he said: "We want to get back to European football this season, that would be important for the players for the club for the fans and then hopefully with time win trophies and win the Champions League and win the league within a couple of years.

"That’s from everyone, this club needs to be at the top and needs to play European football, we haven’t discussed it much but that’s just how it should be at this club and that’s the standard."

You've got to admire his ambition. It's the right attitude to have, anyway. A club like Arsenal should always be aiming to win the biggest trophies.

But Arsenal are a currently a very, very long away from qualifying for the Champions League, let alone winning the competition.

The season is still early, granted, but The Gunners haven't shown any signs that they will be competing at the top end of the Premier League at the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta GETTING SACKED | 7 reasons we CAN'T wait for Premier League's return! | The Football Terrace

Their problems will most likely take years to resolve.

Arsenal will play Norwich City in a bottom of the table clash on the weekend.

Should the north London side taste defeat, Arteta's position as manager will surely be under serious threat.

1 of 10 Who was the most expensive Arsenal signing of 2021? Ben White Aaron Ramsdale Nuno Tavares Martin Odegaard

News Now - Sport News