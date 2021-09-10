Former WWE star Al Snow heroically saves young child from ocean riptide

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Al Snow is being dubbed a hero today after the former n star saved a young child's life after pulling him from an ocean riptide.

According to TMZ, the incident took place at Santa Rosa Beach in Destin, Florida on Thursday, with Al Snow jumping into the ocean to pull the young child from the riptide.

Snow says that he was on the beach walking around when he saw a young boy being hit by waves. He then jumped in to help, heroically saving the boy's life in the process.

The former WWE Superstar said that he knew the lifeguard on duty wasn't going to be able to make it to the boy in time, so he decided to take matters into his own hands and jump into the water:

"I knew she wasn't going to make it in time" -- so he sprung into action. I made it, thank God, and I caught him just by the arm just as a wave started to pull him even further out. If I hadn't have grabbed him, I think he'd have probably went out to sea. That would have been it."

Al Snow spoke about the incident to TMZ today, explaining that he was exhausted after jumping into action, saying he felt like he was about to collapse:

"I was able to stay up, and hand him off to the lifeguard and I made my way back across to my friend and we went up on the beach and I felt like I was about to collapse. I was exhausted."

Snow explained that neither he nor the young boy suffered any injuries, and recalled that the child's mother cried and thanked him repeatedly after the incident.

